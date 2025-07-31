Take measures to ensure farmers derive benefit from ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has directed revenue and agriculture officials to take immediate steps to reactivate the inactive NPCI-linked bank accounts of farmers to ensure they receive benefits under the Annadatha Sukhibhava scheme.

Addressing officials during a teleconference from the Collector’s camp office on Wednesday, she emphasised the urgency of completing pending e-KYC and NPCI mapping to prevent eligible farmers from missing out on the scheme’s financial support scheduled to be disbursed across the state on August 2.

The Collector noted that out of approximately 2.07 lakh farmers in the district, 1.97 lakh have already completed e-KYC and NPCI account mapping. She instructed officials to expedite the remaining verifications for the remaining beneficiaries. Around 2,463 farmers still have pending e-KYC, while nearly 6,000 farmers’ NPCI accounts remain inactive or unmapped.

Officials were directed to coordinate with local bankers to map Aadhaar and mobile numbers to the respective bank accounts and ensure NPCI portal integration is completed at the earliest, particularly in mandals such as Kolimigundla, Midthur, Panyam, Allagadda, and others with higher pendency rates. Highlighting fertiliser availability, the Collector assured that the district has an adequate stock of urea. Currently, 700 metric tonnes are in storage, with an additional 1,300 metric tonnes on the way. She urged farmers to use urea judiciously and encouraged the adoption of nano urea, which is said to be equivalent to half a bottle per one bag of conventional urea. Officials were instructed to raise awareness among farmers and promote nano urea as a sustainable alternative.

Further, she emphasised the need to swiftly resolve any pending applications related to the Annadatha Sukhibhava scheme and instructed that all urea distributions be mandatorily recorded in the e-POS system. She also directed departments to ensure that tenant farmers receive their CCR (Crop Cultivator Rights) cards promptly to facilitate access to various government benefits. The teleconference was attended by JC C Vishnu Charan, RDOs, tahsildars, agriculture and allied department officials, Markfed representatives, LDM, and other mandal-level officers.