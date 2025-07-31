Take measures to prevent clogging of drains in city

Live
Municipal Commissioner asks officials to remove waste on a daily basis and prevent water stagnation in drains
Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed engineering and health department officials to take steps to avoid water stagnation in drains and remove waste on a daily basis.
Following complaints from the residents of various localities on stagnation of water in the drains causing inconvenience to the people, the Commissioner urged the engineering officials to take immediate steps to clear the stagnation of water in the drains and ensure free flow of water.
The Commissioner along with engineering, health department officials and corporator Revathi inspected various localities in the 31st ward of Bommagunta and other localities on Wednesday.
The Commissioner also wanted the engineering officials to take up repairs to the damaged drains to prevent sewage water flowing onto the roads. The health department should take up cleaning of drains in all wards to avoid clogging of drains. They should also take measures to control the mosquito menace.
SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, RO Sethu Madhav, DCP Khan, ACP Balaji, DEs Madhu, Silpa and Chenchaiah were present.