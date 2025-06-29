Take measures to prevent spread of contagious diseases: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials of the Municipal Administration Department to prioritise cleanliness in municipalities and municipal corporations and to take preventive measures against the spread of infectious diseases.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on the department at the CM camp office.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases. He said in some areas, poultry waste is making the environment unhygienic.

“Poultry waste should not be dumped indiscriminately. Implement a regulated system for its disposal. Bring in a dedicated poultry waste management policy. If needed, explore linking it with the circular economy,” Naidu said.

Referring to DWCRA groups, the Chief Minister said women’s development was being achieved through the groups. “We must work to increase the demand for their products and ensure high quality.”

He asked the officials to provide continuous skill development training to DWCRA women. Government efforts should lead to higher income and improved living standards for DWCRA women. MEPMA officials must keep this objective in mind. Facilitate marketing of their products through e-commerce platforms and other online channels.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to take measures to save electricity. He stressed the need to maintain high standards of quality in Anna Canteens.

“Even during financial difficulties, we are continuing this programme. Accept contributions from anyone who comes forward to donate,” the CM directed.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to review Central govt funds and Ensure there are no delays in projects under AMRUT, AMRUT-2, AIIB and UIDF,” Naidu emphasised. Municipal Administration Minister Narayana and senior officials from the Municipal and Finance Departments participated in the review.