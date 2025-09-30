Live
Take message on GST 2.0 to every household: CM
Naidu tells Cabinet Sub-Committee on GST 2.0 Utsav that campaign must reach all sections of society and showcase the positive impact of GST cut on different sectors
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the state Cabinet Sub-Committee on GST Utsav to take the message of GST 2.0 reforms to every household in the state, highlighting the economic benefits of limiting the tax to just two slabs.
In a video conference with the sub-committee and senior officials on Monday, Naidu said the campaign must reach all sections of society and showcase the positive impact of GST reductions on education, healthcare, aquaculture, tourism, and agriculture.
The government plans to organise 65,000 meetings and programs across the state till October 19 as part of the awareness drive.
Chief secretary K Vijayanand and other senior officials attended the meeting.
Naidu also instructed officials to link the campaign with Diwali celebrations in district centers, and to involve students to make the outreach more effective. He stressed that people must clearly understand how GST reductions translate into real economic gains for their households.