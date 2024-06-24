Take steps for diarrhea prevention: Minister Janardhan Reddy

Nandyal: Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy ordered the officials concerned to take stern steps to prevent spread of diarrhoea in the district. Accompanied by district Collector Dr K Srinivasulu, he convened a teleconference with the officials of medical, RWS and Panchayat Raj departments on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister told the officials to conduct ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaigns across the district from July 1 to August 31 and to prepare plans on how to prevent the disease. The officials were also ordered to check water pipelines passing through various drains and fix the breaches, if any. They were told to conduct water testing in the labs and take steps accordingly.

The RWS officials were ordered to clean water tanks once in a week and supply water after chlorination. The officials of Panchayat Raj departments were ordered to ensure sanitation and maintain cleanliness in villages and surroundings. The officials need to take preventive measures to stop diarrhoea and other seasonal diseases. The officials of all departments should strive to transform diarrhoea-free district.

District Collector Dr K Srinivasulu informed that eight diarrhoea cases have been reported in Chabolu village due to the negligence of the secretariat staff. Panchayat department officials were strictly ordered to observe Friday as dry day to ensure cleanliness in villages. The officials were also told to supply water after chlorination every day.

The Collector said there are 732 OHRS tanks, 264 GLSR tanks, 778 PWS, 1,158 cisterns, 5,483 hand pumps. Drinking water is being supplied through these tanks to 489 gram panchayats. RWS officials were ordered to regularly check pipeline leakages and fix the problems if any.

The Collector further said that officials were ordered to conduct door-to-door campaign to educate public on prevention of diarrhoea. They were also told to supply ORS packets besides taking up IEC activities on a larger scale. He also said that steps have been taken to extend emergency medication at the medical camps round the clock. Water contamination report is awaited from RWS engineers.

The Collector informed that Chabolu village resident Naganna died due to cardiac arrest. In fact, the deceased was suffering with diarrhoea for the past three days. Stern steps have been taken ensuring no such unfortunate incidents are repeated, he added.

The Collector informed that Pothulapadu village panchayat secretary Manjula and Bannuru village secretary Samelu were suspended for their negligence in maintaining sanitation in villages. EORD concerned was also served show cause notice.