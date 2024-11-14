Take steps for Girijans’ development: MLA

Nellore : Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has appealed the government to initiate steps for uplifting the living standards of Yanadis in her constituency. As part of the ongoing budget meetings, she raised several issues related to Girijans (Yanadis) on the floor of the Assembly on Wednesday.

The MLA stated that Challa Yanadis have been living in more than 100 colonies in Kovur constituency for the past several years. She recalled that they are living in the houses constructed during the regime of late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and about 6,000 structures are in dilapidated condition. These broken-down houses may pose threat to the lives of the inmates, specially during rainy season, she added.

Stating that there is only one Ekalavya school meant for Girijans in Chandrasekharapuram village of Kodavaluru mandal in her constituency, she urged the government to take steps to establish at least one school in every mandal to impart education to Girijans.

Responding to her plea, Tribal Welfare Minister G Sandhya Rani said the government has allocated Rs 7,600 crore for the comprehensive development of Girijans in the current budget.

Prashanthi Reddy alleged that the previous YSRCP government has totally neglected Ekalavya schools for various reasons. But the NDA-led government will resume the past glory to these schools by providing infrastructure facilities to promote quality education to Girijans.