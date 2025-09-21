Take steps to encourage farm mechanisation

Nellore: To ease the burden of labour and to make cultivation profitable in peak agriculture season, the district administration is taking steps to motivate farmers to convert to farm mechanisation instead of depending on agriculture labour.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla held a meeting with the officials of agriculture, horticulture, micro irrigation, natural farming, animal husbandry and fisheries departments here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stressed the need to educate farmers over the need for adopting farm mechanisation to get profits with less investments. He instructed the officials of agriculture and related departments to conduct awareness camps in villages over securing profits through farm mechanisation scheme instead of manual labour.

He informed that the government is offering huge subsidies on instruments under this scheme and told the officials to extend support to farmers in securing bank loans. Stressing that there is no urea scarcity in the district, he instructed officials to provide cards to farmers, with the details of urea supply to avoid irregularities.

Shukla ordered Micro Irrigation Project officials to take steps to complete the targets of performing micro irrigation in 6,000 hectares in the current year.