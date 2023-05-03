Take steps to end drinking water woes in dist: Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

Kurnool: District in-charge Minister and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy instructed the officials to take steps to mitigate drinking water problems in the district. Along with Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram, district Collector Dr G Srijana, ZP chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, MLCs and MLAs, he addressed a district review meeting held at Zilla Parishad meeting hall here on Tuesday. The meeting was particularly aimed at resolving drinking water issues, house constructions, agriculture and irrigation.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Buggana said that as there are chances for drinking water scarcity in villages, hence the officials must take steps to ensure that safe drinking water and other water schemes are working properly. He noted that there was no drinking water problem due to abundant rains during the last three to four years. He said that drinking water from the water scheme, launched by the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1995, is being supplied to 16 villages in Dhone constituency.

Speaking about irrigation projects, the Minister informed that the State government has filed SLP in Supreme Court regarding Upper Bhadra project being constructed in Karnataka. The issue would be sorted out through the court. He further said that the YSRCP government after coming to power has constructed a sluice to Gajuladinne Project (GDP) through which water is being taken to Hundri Neeva. The government is also taking steps to enhance the storage capacity to another one tmc feet to the existing storage capacity.

Speaking about the three big projects - HNSS, GNSS and Veligonda, Minister Buggana said that HNSS is brimming with water because of the efforts of the then Chief Minister Dr YS Rajashekhara Reddy. Due to some technical problems, the Krishna River Board Management office could not be set up in Kurnool, he added.

Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram said that due to lining works going on, the LLC water is being supplied up to Kodumur.