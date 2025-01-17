Take steps to prevent water scarcity during next summer: Min Bharath

Kurnool: Ensuring development and welfare as primary goals, officials and public representatives must work in coordination, stated TG Bharath, Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing.

On Thursday, along with district Collector P Ranjith Basha the Minister conducted a review meeting at the State guest house on various departmental development programes.

During the meeting, Minister Bharath directed the officials to take necessary steps to ensure there will be no water shortages anywhere in the district during the upcoming summer. He also emphasised prioritising measures related to irrigation projects that would benefit the district and assured that these matters would be brought to the government’s attention.

Under ‘Palle Panduga’ initiative, the Minister instructed Panchayat Raj Superintending Engineer to expedite the completion of pending CC road construction works. Similarly, he directed the Roads and Building (R&B) SE to speed up pothole repairs as part of the ‘Pothole-free roads’ programme. He the officials of all departments to ensure that developmental works would be completed within the specified timelines.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s promises during Puchchakayalamada tour, Minister Bharath asked for the details of pending works and assured that he would coordinate with State-level officials to ensure their swift completion.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha informed the Minister that under ‘Palle Panduga’ programme, 758 out of 830 sanctioned CC road construction works had been completed, achieving 91% progress and securing first rank in the State. Regarding R&B works, he said that 884 km of patchwork has been completed out of the targeted 1,074 km, achieving 83% progress. He also highlighted that pothole repairs in municipal areas are ongoing and that all pending works would be completed by the end of January.

The Collector assured that efforts are being made to achieve the set targets for other departmental developmental works.

SP Bindu Madhav, Assistant Collector Challa Kalyani, DRO Venkatanarayanamma, Zilla Parishad CEO Nasar Reddy, R&B SE Maheshwar Reddy, Panchayati Raj SE Ramachandra Reddy, and other officials.