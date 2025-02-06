Take steps to provide MSP to farmers says Collector Anand

Nellore : District Collector O Anand has directed the officials to initiate steps for providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers for their produce.

In the wake of paddy purchase begins from third week of February, the Collector has conducted a special meeting with the officials of agriculture and related departments here on Wednesday.

Collector Anand ordered the officials to act more responsibly and transparent to provide MSP to farmers. The officials were also told to complete enrolment of ‘e’ cropping by February 25.

Stressing that the government is keen on promoting agriculture products that were produced through organic farming, the Collector has directed the cooperative department officials to arrange pesticides-free agriculture products stalls (PFAPS) through Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) for the benefit of the public.

He said that one PFAPS stall is going to set up at Dagadarthi mandal on February 25. Collector Anand told the officials to persuade the bankers to provide loans to tenant farmers, who were having crop cultivation right cards as per government norms.

On this occasion, AP Micro Irrigation Project, Project Director Srinivasulu detailed that dirp irrigation is being conducted in 3,000 hectors against the target of 5,000 hectors in the district.

District Civil Supplies Officer Gurappa, District Agriculture Officer P Satyavani, Animal Husbandry JD Nageswara Rao and others were present.