Take steps to stop electoral malpractices: TDP

Guntur: Guntur MP Galla Jayadev urged the Central government to depute a non-local electoral roll observer in AP from the government of India, to stop electoral malpractices.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, he said the machinery deployed, instead of correcting the mistakes in the electoral rolls which is the crux of the issue, took a casual approach by transferring the responsibility to the lower officials. He said 10.27 lakh cases remained unprocessed on the date of publication of draft notification and 13.5 lakh applications have been filed till December 13 for correction. He said a total of 23.77 lakh applications have been inquired by the election commission before publishing the electoral rolls.

He urged the Centre to deploy external observers to AP to monitor electoral rolls and remove names of deceased voters. He requested to include the names that have been removed from the voters list and take steps to stop deletion of votes of TDP supporters and sympathis-ers.