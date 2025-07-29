Take strict measures to prevent human trafficking: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has instructed officials to remain alert and take stringent measures to prevent human trafficking.

Speaking on the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, she unveiled awareness posters at the PGRES Hall in the Collectorate on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised that it is everyone‘s responsibility to ensure children are not subjected to trafficking. She urged the public to immediately report any suspected trafficking activities to the Child Helpline 1098 or 1800-1027-222.

She highlighted that World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed annually on July 30 to raise awareness about this grave issue. Women, children, migrants and marginalised communities are most vulnerable, she said, calling it a severe criminal offence that demands public cooperation and immediate intervention.

As part of the awareness drive, several programmes were being conducted across the district under the aegis of the Health Education and Rural Development Society to educate the public about the risks and consequences of human trafficking.

The event was attended by District Child Welfare Officer Leelavati, programme coordinators Sampath and Raju, and other officials.