Take up road repairs on priority, CM Jagan tells officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the Municipal and Urban Development officials to prioritise road repairs in coordination with the Roads and Buildings Department. At a departmental review here on Friday, the Chief Minister sought an action plan before the end of monsoon season. Apart from clean and neat roads, construction and demolition waste management in towns and cities should also be prioritised, he said.

He directed the officials to begin the process of land registration at village/ ward secretariats and suggested one registration office should be catering to every 2,000 population whereby monitoring of lands would become easier.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of works related to the beach corridor, multi-level car parking, natural history park and museum in Visakhapatnam. He asked the officials to focus on completing all the 85,888 TIDCO houses as planned with complete infrastructure. YSR Urban Clinics was another area of focus. The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete underground drainage works in Vijayawada, Guntur and Nellore.

Steps must be taken to set up treatment plants in Mangalagiri- Tadepalli, Macherla and Kurnool to avoid river water pollution. He lauded the initiative of women marts run by the members of self-help groups in Pulivendula and sought extension of the programme to other areas. The MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) is monitoring the programme and their products are available in the mart. The officials briefed the Chief Minister on Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) programme that consists of providing 1.2 crore bins in 124 municipalities and municipal corporations across the state providing three bins per house (for 40 lakh households in green, blue, red colours). In all, 4,868 vehicles would be used for waste (garbage) collection, of which 1,771 are to be electric vehicles. Waste treatment stations are to come up in 225 places in the State. Integrated solid waste management plants would come up in 72 towns for which the tender process will be completed by August 15 and construction by July 2022.

