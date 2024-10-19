Talk of uranium mining makes villagers sleepless

Kapatralla(Kurnool district):The residents of Kapatralla village in Devankonda mandal are spending sleepless nights in the wake of reports that uranium mining will be taken up in their village. Since the news has spread like wildfire, the villagers are in a grip of fear. They are also getting ready to fight the proposed excavation of deposits.

According to information, Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) has conducted a survey for the uranium reserves in Kapatralla village. During the survey, it has been detected that there were abundant reserves of the valuable element in 6.8 hectare forest land.

The AMD officials after confirming the presence of reserves immediately brought it to the notice of the Central government and sought permission for excavation.

Sources say Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) will start the process of excavation immediately after obtaining clearances from the relevant departments, including ministry of environment. Sources say 68 drilling points have been identified for checking the volume of deposits and quality in the site. It may be noted that uranium is used for the production of nuclear power and nuclear weapons.

The source said environment lovers are also expressing concern over the reported mining of uranium. They are saying that the mining uranium reserves will destroy the entire forest area besides polluting groundwater.

They claim that the mining will pose a serious threat to the rare species of flora and fauna in the forest around the site.

Health experts are also expressing alarm over possible adverse effects of mining uranium, which is a radioactive chemical element, on the health of people of surrounding villages, including Kapatralla.