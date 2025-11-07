Live
Tall talks- zero results
Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy slammed current TTD chairman BR Naidu for completing one year with zero achievements.
Speaking to media here on Thursday, he called Naidu’s tenure “tall talks with nil results,” proving his incompetence. He accused Naidu of failing to improve devotee facilities, darshan, or accommodation. Despite promising AI-based darshan within two hours for common pilgrims, no steps were taken; instead, hardships increased, he added.
Bhumana highlighted Naidu’s unfulfilled pledge to cancel Sri Vani darshan, now running twice daily. ‘Naidu allegedly tried limiting Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam to two days but backtracked to 10 days, which was introduced during YSRCP tenure, due to public opposition. Reddy alleged middlemen have infiltrated the chairman’s office, black-marketing of darshan tickets has surged, and key projects like the multi-crore children’s hospital and railway station pilgrim complex have slowed. The government’s CID probe into Parakamani theft shows distrust in TTD vigilance. He also criticised the Trust Board’s resolution to remove Vedic University VC, noting it lacks authority as the VC is Governor-appointed.