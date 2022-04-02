Tallapaka to be developed with all amenities: TTD Chairman

Kadapa: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with Rajampet MLA M Mallikarjuna Reddy and other officials visited Tallapaka village, the birthplace of Hindu Saint and musician Annamarcharya in Rajampet mandal on Friday.

On the occasion, he inspected massive 108-feet height statue of Annamaiah and said the entire area will be developed with devotee-friendly amenities as a tribute to him.

The TTD Chairman recalled the statue of Annamacharya was installed in 2008 during the rule of former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. To revive past glory, TTD has plans to develop landscape and organise devotional music and cultural programmes daily besides building Sri Venkateswara temple in the corridors. He said the historic Annamaiah Margam will be developed as third ghat road for the sake of both pedestrians and vehicular traffic after approvals from the forest department. Similarly, TTD also keen on developing Sowmyanatha Swamy temple at Nandaluru after the government approval for its merger with TTD.