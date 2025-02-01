Talliki Vandanam by the time of schools’ reopening

Vijayawada: TDP politburo meet held at party central office in Mangalagiri with party national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in chair decided to fulfil all the promises under ‘Super Six’ programme. As part of it, the politburo decided to remit Rs 15,000 under Talliki Vandanam scheme by the time of reopening of schools. Likewise, Rs 20,000 will be remitted to farmers under Annadata Sukheebhava scheme in May. The politburo also decided to credit Rs 20,000 to fishermen under Matsyakara Bharosa in April.

Giving details of the politburo decisions, party senior leader K Atchannaidu said that the party national president Chandrababu Naidu is keen on fulfilling all the assurances of election manifesto under super six programme. He said 60-70 promises have been fulfilled so far and the remaining promises including unemployment dole and free bus to women and others will be fulfilled soon.

Atchannaidu said that the politburo decided to lift the cases on party activists, teachers and employees. He said the cases of YSRCP excesses against BC, SC and ST people will be revived and the guilty will be punished.

He said that the politburo decided to fill all the nominated posts by June. Elections to all the committees will be completed soon and Mahanadu will be organised in YSR district on May 27,28 and 29.