Talupulamma Devasthanam receives Hundi offerings of Rs 26.52L

Kakinada : The counting of Hundi collections at the famous Talupulamma Devasthanam at Taluplamma Lova village of Tuni mandal, Kakinada district, was conducted on Saturday.

According to temple authorities, an amount of Rs 26,52,515 was collected in the form of cash and coins over the past 45 days. Additionally, 12.800 milligrams of gold and 270 milligrams of silver were received as offerings from devotees. The Hundi counting exercise was supervised by P Vishwanath Raju, Deputy Commissioner and Executive Officer of the Devasthanam.

V Satyanarayana, Executive Officer of Tantikonda Group temples, K Raviteja, Executive Officer of Karapa Group temples, temple priests, staff, members of the Srivari Seva Sangham and officials from Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank, V Kothuru branch, participated in the counting process. Temple officials expressed their gratitude to devotees for their continuous support and offerings. They informed that the Hundi collections would be utilised for the development of the temple and to enhance facilities for devotees.