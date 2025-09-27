Live
Tamil Nadu wins ACA Women U-19 Invitational Cup
Vijayawada: The Tamil Nadu team emerged victorious in the ACA Women Under-19 T20 Invitational Cup 2025-26, organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) at the ACA International Cricket Stadium, Mangalagiri, Guntur district. Maharashtra secured the second position in the tournament.
The final league match saw Tamil Nadu clash with the ACA President XI at the ACA Mangalagiri Stadium on Friday. The ACA President XI scored 96 for 5 in 20 overs, with V Akshya contributing an unbeaten 46 runs. In response, Tamil Nadu chased down the target with 100 for 2 wickets, thanks to a stellar unbeaten 61 by K Hasini, securing an eight-wicket victory.
Following the match, a prize distribution ceremony was held at the ACA International Stadium. Krishna District Cricket Association Secretary M Ravindra Chowdary presented the trophies to the winning Tamil Nadu team and runner-up Maharashtra. Individual awards included Women of the Tournament B Saideepthy (ACA President XI), Best All-Rounder M Hasini (ACA President XI), Best Bowler Jahnavi Jeevan Virkar (Maharashtra), and Best Batswoman Varshini Gopal (Tamil Nadu).