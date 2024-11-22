Live
- HC Bench In Kurnool: House passes unanimous resolution
- Low Pressure Area Likely in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rains Forecasted for AP
- Malabar Gold & Diamonds launches new gold jewellery
- Collector reviews arrangements for Guv’s visit
- 13 members of robbery gang arrested
- Country’s development depends on youth’s progress: Collector Vinod
- Exports picking up as mfg gains steam
- CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Commonwealth Mediation and Arbitration Conference Today
- Beware of new cyber scam ‘digital arrest’: SP Subba Rayudu
- Sensex, Nifty slip under pressure amid weak global cues
Just In
Tammineni busy consulting followers
Ex Speaker is said to have miffed with YSRCP chief’s decision to elevate Chinthada Ravi Kumar as party Assembly constituency in-charge
Srikakulam: YSRCP senior leader and Assembly former Speaker Tammineni Sithatam is in serious discussions with his loyalists in the party for the last several days. He is said to be looking at alternative opportunities in the wake of decision of the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to elevate Chinthada Ravi Kumar as the party Amadalavalasa Assembly in-charge.
Sitaram was reportedly asked to contest Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency. But Sitaram is not interested to contest for Lok Sabha seat, according to his loyalists and followers in the party. Sitaram is also said to be hurt by YSRCP chief’s decision to make of Chinthada Ravi Kumar as party Assembly in-charge.
Ravi Kumar and Sitaram are having differences and Ravikumar had been maintaining separate group within the party. He is also running separate office at Amadalavalasa. Vexed with rifts in the party, former Speaker has been conducting discussions with the village level party leaders to collect their opinion and also to express his dissatisfaction over elevation of Chinthada Ravi Kumar. Another rumour is also doing rounds among YSRCP leaders and cadres to the effect that Sitaram is also searching better alternatives available in NDA alliance parties in the state except TDP.