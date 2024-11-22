Tammineni busy consulting followers

Srikakulam: YSRCP senior leader and Assembly former Speaker Tammineni Sithatam is in serious discussions with his loyalists in the party for the last several days. He is said to be looking at alternative opportunities in the wake of decision of the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to elevate Chinthada Ravi Kumar as the party Amadalavalasa Assembly in-charge.

Sitaram was reportedly asked to contest Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency. But Sitaram is not interested to contest for Lok Sabha seat, according to his loyalists and followers in the party. Sitaram is also said to be hurt by YSRCP chief’s decision to make of Chinthada Ravi Kumar as party Assembly in-charge.

Ravi Kumar and Sitaram are having differences and Ravikumar had been maintaining separate group within the party. He is also running separate office at Amadalavalasa. Vexed with rifts in the party, former Speaker has been conducting discussions with the village level party leaders to collect their opinion and also to express his dissatisfaction over elevation of Chinthada Ravi Kumar. Another rumour is also doing rounds among YSRCP leaders and cadres to the effect that Sitaram is also searching better alternatives available in NDA alliance parties in the state except TDP.