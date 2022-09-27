TANA Board Director' wife and daughters killed in a road accident in America

In a tragic incident, the wife of Dr. Kodali Nagendra Srinivas, Board Director of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) along with her two daughters were killed in a fatal road accident in America. Kodali Nagendra Srinivas went into shock when he got the news that his wife and children were no more.



Nagendra Srinivas, a native of Kurumaddali, Krishna district, went to America in 1995 to pursue higher education and settled in Houston working as a pediatric cardiovascular anesthesiologist. He has been working as a director for the TANA board since 2017.

In this background, Srinivas' wife Yalamanchili Vani along with her younger daughter went to bring her elder daughter at 11.30 am from college on Sunday morning in a car. While their car was coming to Waller County, Texas, the car was hit by a van. In this accident, two people lost their lives on the spot, while one died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.