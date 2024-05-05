  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tangutur: Narendra Modi trying to divide India by religion says Eda Sudhakar Reddy

Tangutur: Narendra Modi trying to divide India by religion says Eda Sudhakar Reddy
x
Highlights

Congress Party Ongole MP Candidate Eda Sudhakar Reddy conducted election campaign in Tangutur of Kondapi Assembly constituency here on Saturday.

Tangutur : Congress Party Ongole MP Candidate Eda Sudhakar Reddy conducted election campaign in Tangutur of Kondapi Assembly constituency here on Saturday.

Speaking at the campaign, Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to divide the country in the name of religion. When other countries are taking India as a role model, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating differences between Hindus and Muslims and divide the country, he said.

He said that Modi is trying to cancel the reservations for SCs, STs and minorities in the country and it is high time Rahul Gandhi should be made the prime minister to protect the integrity of the nation.

Reddy assured that farmers will get farm loans waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, MSP as per the formula proposed by MS Swaminathan committee, Rs 400 as wage for the MGNREGS coolies, and free education from KG to PG, along with other programmes after the Congress winning the elections.

The Kondapi MLA candidate Pasumarti Sudhakar Rao, CPI district secretary Mastan, INTUC district secretary Ungarala Srinivasulu, APCC secretary Uddandi Mallikharjuna Rao, and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X