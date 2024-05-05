Tangutur: Narendra Modi trying to divide India by religion says Eda Sudhakar Reddy

Tangutur : Congress Party Ongole MP Candidate Eda Sudhakar Reddy conducted election campaign in Tangutur of Kondapi Assembly constituency here on Saturday.

Speaking at the campaign, Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to divide the country in the name of religion. When other countries are taking India as a role model, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating differences between Hindus and Muslims and divide the country, he said.

He said that Modi is trying to cancel the reservations for SCs, STs and minorities in the country and it is high time Rahul Gandhi should be made the prime minister to protect the integrity of the nation.

Reddy assured that farmers will get farm loans waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, MSP as per the formula proposed by MS Swaminathan committee, Rs 400 as wage for the MGNREGS coolies, and free education from KG to PG, along with other programmes after the Congress winning the elections.

The Kondapi MLA candidate Pasumarti Sudhakar Rao, CPI district secretary Mastan, INTUC district secretary Ungarala Srinivasulu, APCC secretary Uddandi Mallikharjuna Rao, and others were present.

