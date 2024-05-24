  • Menu
I am in very good health, says Naveen

Reacting to speculation on his health, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday said he is in “very good health” and campaigning in the elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly all over the State.

Bhubaneswar: Reacting to speculation on his health, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday said he is in “very good health” and campaigning in the elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly all over the State.

His statement followed comments of BJP president J P Nadda and other party leaders that Naveen should be given rest in the wake of his health and old age. “There is a limit to the amount of lies the BJP can tell people. As you can see, I am in very good health and have been campaigning all over the State for months,” said Naveen.

Former BJP State president Samir Mohanty had on Thursday expressed shock over video messages released by the BJD showing Naveen in what they described as a helpless condition. He deemed one video particularly humiliating, showing Naveen in a T-shirt urging people to vote for the BJD.

Naveen’s close aide and BJD leader V K Pandian said the comments are “very unfortunate, below the belt”.

