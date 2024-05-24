Compare the progress and not term: PM Modi on questions of equaling Nehru's record

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when questioned about 'bright prospects' of equaling Jawaharlal Nehru's three terms as Prime Minister, said that one should compare the progress (in his tenure) and not the terms.

"In Gujarat, analysts used to describe me as longest serving chief minister of the state. It's the job of analysts. You should not compare how many terms but how much progress the country saw in my term," PM Modi, replying to a query of 'very much possible' record third term.

Notably, Jawaharlal Nehru was India's first Prime Minister and won three consecutive elections, first in 1951-52, then in 1957 and 1962.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, PM Modi also spoke about the government's conscious decision to celebrate the legacy of country rather than attributing the achievements to any specific family.

He cited two instances of Chandrayaan to underscore the government's focus on standing with scientists during times of adversity and recognising their achievements.

"When Chandrayaan-2 failed in 2019, we had the courage to take responsibility. I stood next to the scientists. I could've run away, but I didn't do it and stayed there to motivate them. I took ownership," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the spot on the Moon where Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram touched down was named 'Shiv Shakti' and not something else.

"The touchdown spot could've been named something else. If they (Opposition) were in power, they would've named it after their family... but I cannot do that," he said, in a tacit jibe at the Congress.

"When I say 'Shiv Shakti', 140 crore people of India can connect with it. If a family had named it, then only a section of the population could connect with it," he added.