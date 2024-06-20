Live
Task force will be set up to curb ganja, drug menace: HM
Anitha says Disha police stations will be transformed into Mahila police stations
Vijayawada : The State government will act tough on supply of ganja and drugs, warned Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anitha. She said steps will be taken to maintain law and order and protection of girls.
The Minister for Home and Disaster Management Anitha assumed charge at 11.19 am at the second block of the Secretariat at Velgapudi on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the usage of ganja and drugs increased in the State during the last five years. She said a task force will be appointed to curb the menace. She said law and order will be restored as people suffered heavily in the past.
The Home Minister said that the Disha police stations will be transformed into Mahila police stations. She appealed to police to work for the safety of people and restore peaceful atmosphere. She warned against posts intended at personal accusation on social media.
The Minister thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan for appointing her as Home Minister though she comes from a middle class family. She sought cooperation from one and all for the successful discharge of her duties as the Home Minister.
DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary (Home) G Vijay Kumar, Additional DG (Intelligence) Kumar Viswajit, Railways DGP Tripati Ujala, Additiona DGP (Law and order) S Bagchi and other higher officials were present.