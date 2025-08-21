Taskforce red sanders worth Rs. 2 cr, arrests one smuggler

Tirupati: In a major haul, RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Taskforce) seized 83 red sanders logs worth RS 2 crore from a lorry near Kavali in Nellore district on Wednesday.

The taskforce with the support of Kavali police took up searching of vehicles on Vijayawada-Chennai highway leading to the seizer of 2.5 tone red sanders logs.

According to the taskforce SP Srinivas the taskforce team in the daring operation risking their lives stopped the lorry which almost hit them. The taskforce team including RI Sai Giridhar, RSI Lingadhar team after stopping the lorry and managed to arrest a smuggler in the lorry. While others in the vehicle managed to escape.

Acting on the tip of Kavali police including I town, II town, Rural and K Bitragunta forest staff and the Taskforce took up the searching of vehicles around midnight two cars and a lorry approached the teams checking the vehicles.

However, the taskforce and police tactfully managed to stop the lorry but the two cars made a fast U-turn and fled away. Though the searching parties surrounded the lorry for checking, the smugglers except one managed to escape.

The arrested person was from Haryana. The vehicle along with red sanders was taken to the taskforce head office in Tirupati.

SI Rafi registered a case for investigation.