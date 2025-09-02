  • Menu
Tata Ace vehicle donated to TTD

Tirumala: Varalakshmi Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., a Tata Motors dealership based in Tirupati, has donated a Tata Ace Pro vehicle, worth Rs 5.06 lakh to the...

Tirumala: Varalakshmi Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., a Tata Motors dealership based in Tirupati, has donated a Tata Ace Pro vehicle, worth Rs 5.06 lakh to the TTD. The company representatives performed special puja for the vehicle in front of Srivari temple on Monday and later handed over the keys to temple Peishkar Rama Krishna.

