Live
- Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroys villages, kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured
- Rupee falls 6 paise to 88.16 against US dollar in early trade
- Venus Williams enters women''s doubles quarterfinals at US Open
- ‘CM’s vision is to empower every woman as an entrepreneur
- Red alert in J&K for thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides
- Heavy rain alert issued to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher ahead of key GST meet
- US Open: Anisimova sets Swiatek showdown in QF; Osaka stuns Gauff
- UP cops foil college student's suicide bid in 16 mins after Meta alert
- TN, Puducherry brace for rain and strong winds, IMD warning for coastal areas
Tata Ace vehicle donated to TTD
Highlights
Tirumala: Varalakshmi Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., a Tata Motors dealership based in Tirupati, has donated a Tata Ace Pro vehicle, worth Rs 5.06 lakh to the...
Tirumala: Varalakshmi Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., a Tata Motors dealership based in Tirupati, has donated a Tata Ace Pro vehicle, worth Rs 5.06 lakh to the TTD. The company representatives performed special puja for the vehicle in front of Srivari temple on Monday and later handed over the keys to temple Peishkar Rama Krishna.
Next Story