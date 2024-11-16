Tata Group to market Araku coffee

PADERU (ASR district): Corporate giant Tata Group has stepped forward to market the famous Araku coffee. On Friday, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar met representatives of Tata Group at the ITDA video conference hall to discuss this initiative.

Expressing his appreciation for Tata’s interest in Araku coffee, the Collector assured them that the required quantity of coffee beans would be supplied to them. He emphasised that the beans would be graded to meet Tata’s expectations and segregated into organic and inorganic categories.

Highlighting the challenges faced by tribal farmers due to lack of proper marketing, he stated that alternative marketing strategies are being explored to protect them from exploitation by middlemen. He hailed Tata Group’s initiative as a significant step towards tribal development.

Tata Group executive vice-president and business head Amit Pant shared insights from his two-day visit to the Paderu Agency area, where he evaluated the quality of locally grown coffee.

He observed that the coffee is of excellent quality and noted that many farmers are adopting organic farming methods.

He assured that Tata, along with ITDA, GCC, and the Coffee Board, would support farmers with scientific training and initiatives to enhance the value of their produce. He also reiterated Tata’s readiness to assist with branding and purchasing Araku Coffee while acknowledging its global reputation.

During the meeting, Tata representatives enquired about the Araku coffee

logo. The Collector responded by assuring that a logo would be designed and copyrighted soon.

Tata Group’s marketing lead manager Venkatesh Babu, ITDA APO (PTG) M Venkateswara Rao, Coffee Board senior liaison officer Ramesh, ED Ashok, GCC Paderu and Chintapalli DMs Simhachalam and Deva Raju, along with district agriculture and horticulture officials SBN Nand and Ramesh Kumar Rao participated.