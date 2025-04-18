TDP accuses Bhumana of spreading misinformation on TTD Goshala

Kurnool: TDP Kurnool parliamentary president P Tikka Reddy strongly condemned former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, accusing him of spreading false information regarding the operations of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams goshalas.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Tikka Reddy alleged that Karunakar Reddy is attempting to incite religious tensions with the backing of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He stated that Karunakar Reddy’s baseless allegations are hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees across the world. “This is not the first time he has disrespected Hindu beliefs. In the past also, he made derogatory comments about Lord Venkateswara, and now he’s back with more disruptive propaganda,” said Tikka Reddy.

Reacting to Karunakar Reddy’s recent claims that over 100 cows died in TTD goshala, Tikka Reddy clarified that the allegations are completely unfounded. He explained that, as per five-year records, an average of 10 cows die monthly due to age, delivery complications, or natural illnesses. “In the past three months, 46 such deaths occurred, which aligns with historical data,” he said. He further pointed out that the photos shared by Karunakar Reddy to support his claims were not from the TTD goshala and were misleadingly presented to tarnish the institution’s reputation.

Tikka Reddy emphasised that the TTD administration is actively and efficiently managing the welfare of cows, with over 260 staff looking after 2,668 cows.

The TDP leader claimed that under the present government, facilities at goshala have seen significant improvements, including regular cleaning and disinfection.

On the issue of postmortem of deceased cows, he clarified, that postmortem will not be performed for animals that die of natural causes.

Addressing the claim that death records of the animals are not maintained, Tikka Reddy stated that all births and deaths in the goshala are documented regularly and transparently.

Accusing Karunakar Reddy of inciting communal discord and defaming a sacred institution, Tikka Reddy urged police to initiate legal proceedings. “Such false and malicious propaganda must not be tolerated.

We appeal to the authorities to investigate these statements and take appropriate action,” he said.