TDP alleges betrayal of senior citizens by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Mangalagiri: TDP MLC BT Naidu on Thursday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of bringing GO No 174 with an ulterior motive to cut social security pensions to the poorer sections of people. He said that the Chief Minister was committing a breach of trust after coming to power by promising increased pensions to the aged persons, widows and the differently-abled individuals.

With the latest GO 174, over 2.25 lakh social security pensions were removed. This had dealt a heavy blow to the 'Avva Thathalu' who were solely dependent on the pensions for their livelihood and monthly expenses on medicines.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader criticised that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was running his regime based on the three 'D's of 'demolitions, destruction and detestation'. In his 'Samara Sankharavam' public meeting in Tirupati on February 6, 2019, Jagan made a big promise to 'Avva Thathalu', widows and the differently-abled persons. He promised to hike pensions to Rs 3,000 and also to Rs 4,000 if there arose a need. After becoming CM, he conveniently ignored the same.

The TDP MLC recalled how the Chief Minister put his first signature on the file regarding his promise on social pensions. However, the promise to increase Rs 250 every year was not fulfilled. Jagan owed an explanation to the poor beneficiaries why he could not stand by his promise. As the pensions were increased by just Rs 250, each beneficiary lost Rs 28,000 in the past 28 months, he alleged.

The YSRCP government was creating social insecurity among the poor beneficiaries with its arbitrary actions.

Only to avoid pensions, a cunning norm was brought that everybody should take a month's pension in the same month. As a result of this, over 1.5 lakh beneficiaries were in danger of losing their pensions.