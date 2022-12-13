TDP alleges enrolment of ineligible people for MLC poll

Visakhapatnam: The TDP leaders alleged that a large number of ineligible candidates were enrolled in the MLC voters' list.

They said many irregularities were witnessed in the voter enrolment for the Member of Legislative Council election from the graduates' constituency of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam. It has been revealed that the names of 16,000 ineligible persons have been identified in the list of North Andhra alone, they observed.

TDP former minister and politburo member Ch Ayyanna Patradu along with party leaders submitted a memorandum regarding the issue to the district Collector A Mallikarjuna here on Monday during the grievance redressal programme Spandana.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayyanna Patrudu said that those who have passed degrees are eligible for the MLC elections and only they should be given the right to vote. He alleged that the names of the failed candidates had also been included in the list.

Further, Ayyanna Patradu alleged that about 45,000 ineligible persons were included in the list across Andhra Pradesh. He lamented that the state is witnessing the death of democracy, adding that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was misusing the volunteer system for such activities.

Will the YSRCP win 175 seats in the next general elections by including the names of the ineligible candidates in the voters' list, he asked. The TDP leaders demanded the district collector investigate the irregularities in the MLC voter list and take appropriate action against the violators.

MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, state secretary V S N Murty Yadav, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency general secretary Pasarla Prasad and other leaders accompanied Ayyanna Patrudu.