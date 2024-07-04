TDP alleges irregularities by revenue, mining officials in Kuppam

Tirupati : After the recent suspension of a deputy surveyor in Kuppam following corruption charges, the TDP leaders in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s constituency are now demanding a thorough investigation into all the revenue and granite irregularities as well.

It is learnt that the suspended deputy surveyor Saddam Hussain has demanded bribe for making sub-division of land meant for the construction of CM Naidu’s house in Kuppam.

He demanded Rs 60,000 from TDP leaders and another sum of over Rs one lakh from the landowners as well. A leader told The Hans India that the deputy surveyor did not clear the file for a long time. When enquired about the delay, they were asked to pay money.

Surprisingly, the official even accepted the money through Google Pay without any fear. He said that it is not the only case but the said deputy surveyor and some other officials have fleeced for execution of works.

Naidu visited the house site during his recent visit, during which he enquired about its progress. The Collector and Joint Collector were also present at that time. Joint Collector P Srinivasulu came to know about the reasons for the delay and ordered an immediate inquiry into the alleged graft episode. As the corruption charges were proved against the official, the JC immediately suspended the deputy surveyor Saddam Hussain till the completion of final enquiry.

The TDP leader commented that revenue and mining departments were the worst affected with large-scale corruption in the constituency. Taking the advantage of the constituency’s geographical location as it is located at the borders of two States – Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the YSRCP leaders have looted the granite in a big way. Even in revenue matters, several mandal officials were involved in irregularities which can be proved once the probe is completed.



“The previous government has posted several tainted officers in Kuppam constituency after they were sent out from other constituencies. They were involved in severe irregularities here without any limitations at the instance of YSRCP big heads,” he maintained. Unless severe action is initiated against such officers, the system will not come on to track, he felt.

