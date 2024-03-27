Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
TDP and Jana Sena leaders join YSRCP in Vijayawada
Former TDP corporators Ganduri Mahesh and Nandepu Jagadish, along with former co-op member Kokkiligadda Devamani and state TDP BC cell secretary Kosuru Subrahmanyam (Mani), as well as former TDP corporators from Vijayawada city limits, were joined in YSRCP.
Former TDP corporators Ganduri Mahesh and Nandepu Jagadish, along with former co-op member Kokkiligadda Devamani and state TDP BC cell secretary Kosuru Subrahmanyam (Mani), as well as former TDP corporators from Vijayawada city limits, were joined in YSRCP.
During a special event in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gorantla Srinivasa Rao and Bathina Ramu, the Janasena Party coordinator for the Eastern Constituency, along with other dignitaries, were warmly welcomed into the party by CM Jagan while being adorned with party scarves.
The event saw the participation of MP Keshineni Nani, MLC Ruhulla, and East Constituency Vice-SRC Abyarthi Devineni Avinash, as well as party leaders Yalamanchali Ravi and others. This development marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the region, signaling new alliances and partnerships ahead of the upcoming elections.