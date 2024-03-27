  • Menu
TDP and Jana Sena leaders join YSRCP in Vijayawada

TDP and Jana Sena leaders join YSRCP in Vijayawada
Former TDP corporators Ganduri Mahesh and Nandepu Jagadish, along with former co-op member Kokkiligadda Devamani and state TDP BC cell secretary Kosuru Subrahmanyam (Mani), as well as former TDP corporators from Vijayawada city limits, were joined in YSRCP.

During a special event in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gorantla Srinivasa Rao and Bathina Ramu, the Janasena Party coordinator for the Eastern Constituency, along with other dignitaries, were warmly welcomed into the party by CM Jagan while being adorned with party scarves.

The event saw the participation of MP Keshineni Nani, MLC Ruhulla, and East Constituency Vice-SRC Abyarthi Devineni Avinash, as well as party leaders Yalamanchali Ravi and others. This development marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the region, signaling new alliances and partnerships ahead of the upcoming elections.










