TDP anguished over abuse of women, opponents

Mangalagiri: Telugu Mahila state president Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday held the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and the ruling YSRCP leaders responsible for the persecution and eventual death of Dalit doctor Dr Sudhakar.

She said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has done some justice for the family of Dr. Sudhakar by holding a detailed probe into the ghastly circumstances that caused his death.

There was no doubt that the Dalit doctor was harassed, victimised, humiliated, called mad and deprived of salary just for criticising Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for not giving a face masks. Everybody in AP knew that Dr. Sudhakar's death was a 'government murder'.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader termed it as 'deplorable on the part of the ruling YSRCP leaders to pass indecent comments on the women members of opponents' families.

The ruling party ministers and the MLAs were stooping to the lowest levels for the sake of getting political benefits. They were resorting to abuses and threats only because they were not able to counter the political opponents in a fair manner.

Highly objectionable language was being used in the name of mother, sister and daughter, she lamented.

Anitha said that the ruling party leaders created such a situation where the whole family members were not able to sit in front of the TV to watch the programmes together. Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) was losing his consciousness and decency when making comments on opponents. He used dirty language on Pawan Kalyan now and he would not hesitate to pass similar statements on others next.

The TDP leader recalled how the YSRCP MLA and his party-hired goons attacked former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's residence just because of some small statement made by an elderly leader like Ch Ayyanna Patrudu.

Now, minister Perni Nani and Posani Krishna Murali crossed all limits and used an unbearable indecent language against political opponents. Anitha demanded AP Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma to prove her existence by restraining the ruling party leaders.

If the opposition leaders made any comments, she was responding immediately but is keeping silent even though lots of atrocities were taking place against women.

The woman home minister was not doing anything to protect the rights of women, she said. The TDP leader demanded that cases should be filed against minister Perni Nani and Posani Krishna Murali under the Nirbhaya Act for causing disrespect to women. A gesture or an act intended to insult the modesty of a woman would attract imprisonment and fine under the law.