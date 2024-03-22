  • Menu
TDP announces third list with 11 MLA and 13 MP candidates

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu has announced the third list of candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming elections. The list includes candidates for 11 MLA seats and 13 MP seats.

The MLA candidates announced in the list include Gauthu Sirisha for Palasa, Govinda Rao for Pathapatnam, Gondu Shankar for Srikakulam, Kolla Lalita Kumari for Kota, Venkateswara Rao for Kakinada City, Ananda Rao for Amalapuram, Bode Prasad for Penamalur, Krishna Prasad for Mylavaram, Aravinda Babu for Narasarqopeta, Malakondaiah for Chirala, and Somireddy for Sarvepalli.

While coming to Lok Sabha candidates, the party announced are as follows

- Srikakulam: Rammohan

- Amalapuram: Harish

- Vijayawada: Keshineni Chinni

- Guntur: P. Chandrasekhar

- Visakha: Bharat

- Eluru: Mahesh Yadav

- Narasaraopeta: Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu

- Bapatla: T. Krishna Prasad

- Nellore: Vemireddy ee

- Chittoor: Daggumalla Prasada Rao

- Kurnool: Panchalingala Nagaraju

- Nandyala: Baireddy Sabari

- Hindupuram: BK Parthasarathy








