TDP appoints ex-MLA Hemalatha as in-charge of Satyavedu constituency

Tirupati: Telugu Desam party has given clarity on its election candidate in one more constituency of the erstwhile Chittoor district. The party state president K Atchannaidu has appointed former MLA H Hemalatha as party Satyavedu constituency in-charge on Thursday. With this, the party has put to rest all speculations about its nominee for the next elections in this reserved constituency.

Hemalatha won the 2009 Assembly elections from Satyavedu on TDP ticket. But she could not get ticket in 2014 elections as the party has fielded Talari Aditya, who emerged victorious. The party has changed the candidate once again in 2019 elections by bringing a new candidate JD Rajasekhar, who lost the election to YSRCP's Koneti Adimulam, who was defeated in 2014.

Before that present Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy contested as Congress candidate in 2004 and defeated TDP's Dr N Siva Prasad. There is a sentiment prevails in the constituency that no candidate wins there consecutively which also influences the political parties in choosing their nominees.

Hemalatha also tried her luck to get party ticket in the last two elections but could not succeed. She has been actively involving in party programmes which might have weighed more in her favour. She has a good support base in the cadres and is said to be financially sound. Her involvement in social service activities also earned fame for her. With her foundation in Surutupalli, she helps physically challenged people and children with special needs.

Since 2019 elections, she became more active and has been organising party programmes and mingling with people. It was learnt that there was some opposition against last time candidate Rajasekhar which also might have worked in favour of Hemalatha.

After the party high command announced her name as in-charge, she assured of running the party unitedly in the constituency with everyone's cooperation. She expressed confidence of winning the Satyavedu assembly seat as well as seeing Chandrababu Naidu as next CM of the State.

Meanwhile TDP has given clarity on its next election candidates in eight constituencies in the erstwhile Chittoor district. These include Kuppam, Punganur, Palamaner, Piler, Chandragiri, Nagari, Srikalasati and Satyavedu.