TDP Bus Yatra kindles new hope in party cadres

Anantapur (Sathya Sai): Dubbed as ‘Bhavishattuku Guarantee’, the TDP launched the people connect Bus Yatra from Kadiri Assembly constituency to cover all the Assembly constituencies in the undivided district on Saturday as part of the party’s zone 5 programme.

The party launched the programme in 4 other zones in the state. This is an informal sounding of poll buggle with hardly 10 months left for the 2024 AP Assembly elections.

The Bus Yatra carrying zonal party leaders arrived from Kadiri in Puttaparthi constituency in Nallamada and Kothacheruvu and Puttaparthi town.

Senior TDP leaders-cum-ex-MLAs including former minister Kalava Srinivasulu, former MLAs’s B Partha Saradhi, Prabhakar Choudhury and ex-Ministers Palle Raghunath Reddy and Paritala Sriram and leaders from Kurnool district also participated.

Journalist-turned-politician and polit-bureau member Kalava Srinivasulu and ex-Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy launched their tirade against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government dubbing him as an eclipsing fading away chief minister.

Filled with vigour and excitement at the recently launched party mini-manifesto at Mahanadu, the TDP leaders took time to elaborate on the welfare bonanza announced by party president N Chandrababu Naidu. Taking the YSRCP’s Waterloo for granted, the leaders asked the people to say good bye to the present ugly anti-people dispensation.

Speaking at Kadiri, Kalava Srinivasulu and Palle Raghunath Reddy advised the people against entertaining any doubts on the efficacy of implementation of the welfare bonanza, saying their leader Chandrababu was smart enough to implement without fail the welfare promises without going for debts like the present chief minister.

“He is a man of ideas on boosting economic resources and one can trust his capabilities and intelligence,” they maintained. Beyond any shadow of doubt, the TDP is on a comeback trail, they pointed out.

The Bhavishattuku Guarantee programme announced by the party president is aimed at giving a guarantee to the people who feels that the state is on the crossroads. This programme is to give hope to the people who are unable to see light at the other end of the tunnel.

Palle Raghunath stated that the bus yatra would improve morale booster to the people frustrated with Jagan Mohan Reddy rule.

The Bus Yatra received rousing reception at all places beginning from Kadiri to Nallamada, Kotha Cheruvu and to Puttaparthi. As the bus entered Puttaparthi constituency of TD ex-MLA Palle, they were given a warm welcome at several places in the constituency. New excitement filled party cadres with each and every leader guaranteeing the return of TDP to power in 2024.

TDP ex-president of united district B K Parthasaradhy also lashed out at the ruling YSRCP government saying that the people witnessed the worst governance in state history and are eagerly waiting to show the door to the chief minister.

Former MLA Kandikunta, BT Naidu, Tippe Swamy, Hanumantharai Choudhury, Paritala Sriram and several others participated in the bus yatra in Puttaparthi.

The TDP appears to be far ahead of others in activating party workers and the Lokesh’s Yuva Galam, party Mahanadu and the present bus yatra came in handy for the party workers who are in a jubilant mood.

The speakers in the bus yatra stated that if the mini-manifesto could make the YSRCP jittery, lot of surprises are in store for them in the main manifesto.