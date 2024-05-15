Botcha says poll result will be ‘beyond expectations’

Visakhapatnam: The reason for the current unrest in the state indicates the fear of defeat among the alliance candidates, said education minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that women and elderly people came and voted in large numbers and they all want to bring the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government back to power.

The minister said that there is impatience among candidates of the alliance parties as they are losing confidence in winning the poll battle.

He said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the party cadre not to involve in any form of violence. The minister stated that he would not encourage such riots and added that the alliance cadre will continue to behave in the same manner for another two or three days. Further, Satyanarayana said that the YSRCP’s goal is to form the government and continue the welfare schemes and development programmes.

He stated that 74 per cent of the women in the state benefit from the YSRCP government and all of them aspire Jagan to become the Chief Minister again. That was the reason women and pensioners had come to vote on a large scale, the minister observed.

He said that the TDP had propagated several false information to deceive the people in the state, yet all the voters supported the YSRCP. He made it clear that the people did not believe the words of the alliance candidates.

The TDP tried to stop the schemes from reaching to beneficiaries and spread misinformation on the Land Titling Act.

Satyanarayana alleged that the TDP had created a fake letter stating that he had resigned from the party and pointed out that the alliance indulged in such cheap politics.

He said that the Chief Minister had sensed the mood of the people in advance and said that 175 seats would be won and results would be beyond any one’s expectations. The minister made it clear that the TDP will not get seats it had won even in the last elections.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi said that women in the state want Jagan to be the Chief Minister and that is why they extended their support by casting their votes.

The LS candidate opined that a ‘fan’ wave is to be witnessed in the state again. She said that the increased voter turnout is proof of the awareness among the people.