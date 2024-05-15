  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Leaders turn aam aadmi, have fun to their fill

Leaders turn aam aadmi, have fun to their fill
x
Highlights

Soon after the Parliamentary elections wrapped up, leaders were seen chilling out with family and friendsBRS Karimnagar candidate B Vinod Kumar, MLA...

Soon after the Parliamentary elections wrapped up, leaders were seen chilling out with family and friends

BRS Karimnagar candidate B Vinod Kumar, MLA Gangula Kamalakar, Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, city BRS president Challa Shankar were seen at a chat bhandar in Karimnagar

BJP Karimnagar Parliament candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with his nephew Sreenik, spotted on a two-wheeler in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Congress candidate Velichala Rajender Rao having fun with his family members after the end of the parliamentary elections

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X