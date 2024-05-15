Live
- Biden proposes changes to presidential debates
- North Korean leader inspects new tactical missile system
- Assam launches online platform for damage reporting during disasters
- Germany says it is holding 3.9 bn euro in frozen Russian assets
- FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NLCIL – FY 2023-24
- Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on US warship, cargo vessel
- Maintain list of gifts received at wedding, rules Allahabad HC
- 2nd Bow Arch String girder installed to join Bandra sea-link, Mumbai Coastal Road
- Barmer Independent nominee Ravindra Bhati receives another death threat
- Congress believes in 'destructive idea' of budget allocation based on religion: PM Modi
Just In
Leaders turn aam aadmi, have fun to their fill
Highlights
Soon after the Parliamentary elections wrapped up, leaders were seen chilling out with family and friends
BRS Karimnagar candidate B Vinod Kumar, MLA Gangula Kamalakar, Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, city BRS president Challa Shankar were seen at a chat bhandar in Karimnagar
BJP Karimnagar Parliament candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with his nephew Sreenik, spotted on a two-wheeler in Karimnagar on Tuesday.
Congress candidate Velichala Rajender Rao having fun with his family members after the end of the parliamentary elections
