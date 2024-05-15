Leaders turn aam aadmi, have fun to their fill

Soon after the Parliamentary elections wrapped up, leaders were seen chilling out with family and friends

BRS Karimnagar candidate B Vinod Kumar, MLA Gangula Kamalakar, Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, city BRS president Challa Shankar were seen at a chat bhandar in Karimnagar

BJP Karimnagar Parliament candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with his nephew Sreenik, spotted on a two-wheeler in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Congress candidate Velichala Rajender Rao having fun with his family members after the end of the parliamentary elections