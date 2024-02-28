TDP cadre displeased over candidates

Vizianagaram: The TDP cadres and mandal level leaders are expressing their displeasure over the announcement of MLA candidates in Vizianagaram district. They are staging dharnas and demanding that the party high command correct the ‘mistakes’ by choosing the right candidate for better results.

Recently, TDP and Jana Sena chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have announced MLA candidates 99 Assembly constituencies. As per the agreement between the both parties, Nellimarla is allotted to Jana Sena which allotted it to Lokam Madhavi.

This announcement has created tremors among the TDP cadre in Nellimarla as the party in-charge Karrothu Bangarraju has been working for the party for the past few years and spent his time and money for TDP.

He is expecting that he would get the chance to contest in the elections but the ticket is offered to JSP candidate Madhavi. Soon after announcement is made, the cadre, mandal level leaders, supporters of Bangarraju began coming together, stating that they would support Bangarraju even if he contests as independent. The leaders belong to Bhogapuram, Pusapatirega, Nellimarla, Denkada have been conducting meetings in support of Bangarraju and expressing their solidarity. Sitting MLA B Appala Naidu of YSRCP is likely to be the candidate again from the ruling party.

Similarly, in Gajapathinagaram also TDP mandal level leaders are raising their voices in support of K Appala Naidu, the former MLA between 2014-19. The party high command has announced K Srinivas as the candidate for Gajapathinagaram which triggered protests from supporters of Appala Naidu.

Leaders of Gantyada, Gajapathinagaram, Bondapalli and Dattirajeru staged a dharna urging the party high command to re-think and allot the seat to Naidu instead of Srinivas.

Botcha Appala Narsaiah, brother of Botch Satyanarayana is the sitting MLA here and he is expected to get the ticket again.

The announcement of MLA tickets in Vizianagaram is causing discontent among party leaders and cadres against high command. They are seeking change of nominees in order to win in the elections.