Just In
TDP candidates finalized for 10 seats in East Godavari
Seats for two sittings, one for family members of a sitting
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Telugu Desam Party has finalized its candidates for ten seats out of a total of 19 assembly seats in the joint East Godavari district. Among them are three sitting MLAs. Sitting MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary for Rajahmundry Rural, sitting MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa for Peddapuram, and Vegulla Jogeswara Rao for Mandapet have been re-elected as candidates.
It seems that the name of her husband Vasu has been finalized for Rajahmundry City where Adireddy Bhavani is the MLA. Divya, daughter of party senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu selected as a candidate for the Tuni constituency. Satyaprabha, wife of late leader Varupula Raja for Prathipadu, and Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy for Anaparthi have been finalized. Datla Subbaraju's name was announced for Mummidivaram. Jyotula Nehru has been named for the Jaggampeta constituency.
There is nothing unexpected in the announcement of the names of these ten constituencies. The names of candidates that were already thought of appeared in these. However, with this announcement, the situation of great confusion regarding whether the Rajahmundry Rural seat will be allotted to the Jana Sena or TDP has been removed. Politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, who has been in the TDP since the party's inception, has once again proved his hold and reputation in the party by getting the candidature.