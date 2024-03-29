TDP celebrates party formation day in Hindupur

In a grand meeting held at the Roddam Mandal Center in Penukonda Constituency, BJP, Janasena, and Telugu Desam Party jointly celebrated TDP formation day under their Hindupur Parliamentary candidate BK under Parthasarathy.

The meeting began with celebrations for the birth anniversary of Telugu Desam Party, where floral wreaths were laid on the portrait of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and the party flag was unveiled.

Several schemes and promises were announced during the meeting, including providing 1500 rupees per month to every woman above 18 years under the Adabidda Nidhi scheme, depositing 15,000 rupees per year for children studying in each household under the Salute to Mother scheme, and offering free gas cylinders under the Deepam scheme.

Other promises included free travel for women in RTC buses, safe fresh water supply through taps to every house, financial assistance to farmers through the Annadata scheme, monthly assistance for unemployed individuals under the Yuvagalam fund, and the implementation of a Protection Act for BCs.

The meeting concluded with a call for support for Savithamma, the assembly candidate for the Hindupuram Parliament candidate of the Telugu Desam Party in the 2024 election. The attendees were urged to vote for Savithamma and work towards electing Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister to secure the future of the state.

The event was attended by constituency leaders, activists, fans, and family members of the Telugu Desam Party in a large gathering.