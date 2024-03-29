TDP celebrates party foundation day in Anantapur

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders in Kalyanadurgam town, Anantapur district, gathered at the NTR Bhavan (TDP office) today to celebrate the party's 42nd founding anniversary. The leaders organized a ceremony where garlands were placed on the portrait of the party's founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, and the party flag was hoisted high.

The event was attended by a large number of TDP supporters who came to pay their respects to NTR and to show their solidarity with the party. Various leaders spoke at the event, highlighting the achievements of the TDP over the past 42 years and reiterating their commitment to the party's principles and values.

The celebrations at NTR Bhavan were a fitting tribute to the legacy of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and the journey of the Telugu Desam Party over the years. The event served as a reminder of the party's strong foundation and its unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh.