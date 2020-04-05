TDP complains to governor against YSRCP over misuse of funds allocated for poor amid Coronavirus lockdown

Telugu Desam Party legislative assembly members have written to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan complaining about the misuse of money to be distributed amid coronavirus lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Opposition leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and TDLP deputy leaders Achchennaidu and Nimmala Ramanaidu have complained that this distribution is being used for votes in local body elections.

The TDP leaders alleged YSRCP leaders of not following the social distancing And helping the virus to spread. They have also accused that the ruling party candidates who are contesting the local elections are the situation as a campaign. TDP leaders appealed to the governor to take action against those who have resorted to such illegal activities.

It's known that the government assured cash relief to the poor and the white ration cardholders in the wake coronavirus lockdown was distributed on Saturday with the help of village volunteers across the state.