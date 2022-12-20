TDP complains to NHRC over Macherla violence

Vijayawada: The TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Monday complained to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the Macherla incident.

In a letter to the NHRC, Ramaiah said that the negligent attitude of the state police costing the state heavily with the law and order situation being in a miserable state. Stating that the state police colluded with some ruling party leaders following which the human rights of the common man is completely at stake and the recent incidents that took place in Macherla are the best example for this.

Venkat Rami Reddy, the brother of the local MLA, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, resorted to onslaught on the public, particularly the activists of the major Opposition party, the TDP, with private goondas, Ramaiah said in his letter to the NHRC. These goon physically attacked women and even children in the houses of the TDP activists, he said, adding that they even set ablaze their houses.

The hired goons of the brother of the local MLA attacked the people taking part in the peaceful rally of the TDP in-charge, Brahma Reddy, he alleged. The local police played only the role of an audience to the onslaught that continued for over six hours, he said in the letter.

Observing that even after the cordon and search operation conducted by the police, the YSRCP workers attacked the TDP activists with lethal weapons, Ramaiah said in his letter that the local police took into custody the TDP leaders and issued an order that they should immediately leave Macherla.

Stating that some senior police officers are solely responsible for the local police acting in such a way, he said that the additional director general of police (Intelligence) Seetharamjaneyulu and SP Ravishankar Reddy are only trying to please the ruling party leaders resulting in the miserable failure of the law and order.

Ramaiah in his letter to the NHRC wanted a thorough probe into the whole episode and see to it that those responsible for the incidents are punished.

He also wanted action against the police officers responsible for the failure of the law and order.