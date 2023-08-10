TDP contemplates to visit Delhi to brief Punganur attacks to President, PM

A team from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is planning to visit Delhi to request a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry into the recent attacks that occurred in Angallu in Annamaya district.

The team consists of 11 members, including party MPs and senior leaders intended to meet with the President, Prime Minister, and Union Home Minister to discuss the matter.

The TDP team has already requested a meeting with them and is expected to travel to Delhi in the near future.

It is known that there was violence in the Punganur constituency represented by Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy during the TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the area as part of his tour to irrigation projects. During the violence, several police injured.

The Andhra Pradesh government has booked cases against twenty people including Chandrababu Naidu under the section to attempted murder. However, Naidu also lashed at YSRCP government saying that there an attempted attack on him and demanded the CBI inquiry.