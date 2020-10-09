TDP demands scholarships for poor students

Amaravati: Demanding for an open debate on the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, the TDP criticised that it was nothing but a cut short of the previous government's welfare schemes.

The party MLC B Chengal Rayudu at a press conference here on Friday accused the YSRCP Government of denying long-standing benefits like scholarships and other programmes to the students of weaker sections in the State. He demanded the government to resume the scholarship programme. The poor students were greatly disadvantaged because of the decision of the State government, he added.

Chengal Rayudu challenged the ruling YSRCP leaders for an open debate on 'Vidya Kanuka' which was nothing but another diversionary tactic of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The previous TDP government gave four pairs of stitched clothes to the residential students but now this benefit was cut short.

The TDP leader accused that the Government has totally ignored the midday meal scheme and it led to the denial of nutritious food to lakhs of students.

Chengal Rayudu said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regime was cut short on budget allocations for the education sector since it came to power. The expenditure was also not proper. The Government has defaulted in payments to the suppliers of clothes last year. Also, only 30 per cent of payments were made to the suppliers of essential commodities and those who constructed toilets and compound walls for schools.

The MLC strongly objected to discontinuing the foreign education scheme for the weaker sections students. In the past, Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh was given as financial assistance for foreign aspirants among the poor students. But, the Jagan regime cancelled it altogether.