TDP finalises venue for 44th Mahanadu in Kadapa

Kadapa: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has finalized the venue for its 44th Mahanadu celebrations, set to take place on May 27, 28, and 29. The decision was made during a key meeting held Sunday at Pabbapuram fields, near Outer Ring Road in Chinthakommadinne mandal, Kamalapuram constituency, Kadapa district on Sunday.

Under the leadership of TDP State President Palla Srinivas, the committee observed a two-minute silence in memory of former MLA Rayachoti Palakonda Rayudu. After reviewing three potential locations, the committee selected the 145-acre site in Pabbapuram for the event. Various sub-committees were formed, including those for parking, blood donation and health, public design, and catering. Responsibilities were distributed among members with a resolution to ensure full cooperation and success.

The meeting was attended by several key leaders including Home Minister Anitha, District In-charge Minister Savitha, Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Revenue Minister Payyavula Keshav, and local MLA Putta Chaitanya Reddy. TDP State Vice President Putta Narasimha Reddy also participated in the planning session.