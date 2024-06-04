TDP flags flutter at Rushikonda buildings

Visakhapatnam: TDP flags fluttered at the most restricted place at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam.

With a huge majority of votes trickling in for the alliance candidates in over 160 constituencies across the Andhra Pradesh, TDP flags find their place in the 'otherwise' most restricted Rushikonda where the YSRCP government aspired to convert the buildings into CMO.

Whether the alliance government would continue the buildings at Rushikonda as the proposed tourist resorts project or for the administration purposes needs to be seen.