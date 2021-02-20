TDP flays Vijayasai's double game on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Amaravati: Former minister and TDP senior leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy on Saturday accused the YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy of playing dangerous games with the future of the Visakhapatnam people by adopting double standards on the Visakha Steel Plant issue.

Satyanrayana Murthy termed it as 'regrettable' that Vijayasai Reddy started a fake padayatra after having played a sinister role in the secret deal to sell the steel plant to the Korean company POSCO. The VSP was like the soul of the port city and a matter of self-respect for the Andhra people but the YSRCP regime has not hesitated to mortgage it to POSCO.

In a statement here, the TDP leader recalled how the Jagan Reddy Government has already reached an understanding with Posco. Vijay Sai Reddy should swear in front of the public that he did not know about this shady deal. It was Vijay Sai Reddy who has held consultations with the representatives of the Posco company for several times. They have held meetings both in Delhi and at the Chief Minister's Tadepalli residence in Amaravati and also at Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad too.

Satyanrayana Murthy demanded the YSRCP MPs to explain why they had not expressed their protest against the VSP privatisation in the Parliament. YS Avinash Reddy was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee but he did not question the Centre on the VSP issue even once. The AP chief secretary and Industries principal secretary themselves attended the disinvestment meeting in Delhi, he said.

The TDP leader said that it was only after the people had realised and revolted against the double games of the YSRCP leaders that Vijayasai Reddy had begun his padayatra now. The people would not sit silent if the ruling party leaders would like to mortgage the steel plant for the sake of saving themselves from their cases. The Vizag residents have now become fully prepared to chase the YCP leaders out of North Andhra.

Satyanarayana Murthy asserted that the TDP would continue to expose the misdeeds of the ruling party and its attempts to grab the public properties in the port city.